Garrett Fong earns rank of Eagle Scout

Rancho Murieta’s bumper crop of Eagle Scouts continued Monday night as Garrett Fong was awarded the rank of Eagle in a ceremony at Rancho Murieta Community Church. That's Troop 633 Scoutmaster Brian Correia, left, speaking of the qualities of Garrett, who's flanked by his mother, Karen, and father, Kenton, the assistant scoutmaster. Almost 100 people were on hand for the ceremony and refreshments afterwards. There was a slide show of Garrett’s years in scouting, in which, as Correia pointed out to laughter, you could see Garrett getting taller and his father getting grayer. In addition to hugs and thanks for his parents, Garrett thanked scout mentors all the way back to his Cub Scouts days, his Future Farmers of America advisor and the men who helped him with welding work for his Eagle project. For that project, Garrett, who’s 17, designed and built four permanent recycling bins to be placed in community parks. He’s an incoming senior at Pleasant Grove High this fall and he hopes to pursue higher education in animal sciences. (Click photos for larger images.)