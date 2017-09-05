Get ready: This weekend is Summerfest

Lots of carnival rides and food make for Summerfest, a Rancho Murieta tradition since 2000.

The days are getting shorter, and pretty soon carnival rides will be rising over Stonehouse Park. Yes, it’s time for Rancho Murieta’s Summerfest, coming up Friday and Saturday.

The carnival is open from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. (On Thursday night there’s a Sponsor Night Wine & Food Gala that’s by invitation only.)

Musical entertainment Friday night will be ETC favorite Tainted Love, performing at 8:30. Saturday night's musical performance, at 8, is by Branded.

Admission is $25 per person; a two-day pass is $40. Ages 3 and under are free. You pay at the gate. Cash, checks, Visa and MasterCard are accepted.

Summerfest is staged by a nonprofit organization staffed by community volunteers. It awards scholarships to high school graduates yearly. The event has been held annually since 2000.