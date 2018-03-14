Getting the finer points of swing dancing

Instructor Johnny Ochoa shares the finer points of swing dance Wednesday night at the Country Club. The two sold-out dance classes are up to Week 3. Everyone’s tuning up for the Dance Party 8-11 p.m. March 24 at the club, which is open to the whole community. Music will be performed by Blow Daddy. Members and their guests are $5 a person; non-members and guests are $10 a person. No-host cocktails will be available. Call (916) 354-3416 for reservations and information. (Click photo for larger image.)