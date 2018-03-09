Getting the nursery ready once again
Published March 9, 2018 - 12:33am
| Filed under
Neighbor Paul Anderson, who has shared so many great photos, offers this one and some news about our local bald eagles: "I was out photographing last weekend. I have not seen the eagles around the past few weeks and suspected she may be on the nest. Sunday I was able to see that bright white head popping out of the nest. She was definitely sitting on an egg. Bald eagle gestation period is only 35 days, so I suspect we will have eaglets by the end of March!" Paul captured other eagle babies last spring. (Click photo for larger image)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Kitchenaid mixer3/9/2018 - 7:19 am
-
Full Size Camper 4 Sale3/8/2018 - 12:45 pm
-
Round Jute Rug - From Pottery Barn3/8/2018 - 9:36 am
-
Bedroom Furniture $350/Set3/7/2018 - 7:50 pm
-
Please Help: Camper Trailer Needed3/7/2018 - 5:29 pm
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Squeaky Clean
- Damon's Computer Service
- Tree Tech
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Designs in Dentistry
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Apex Pest Control
- Murieta Health Club
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- InterState Propane
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Barrett Services
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Goralka Law Firm
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- KK Collision Center
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Go Fore Pizza
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments