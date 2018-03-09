Getting the nursery ready once again

Neighbor Paul Anderson, who has shared so many great photos, offers this one and some news about our local bald eagles: "I was out photographing last weekend. I have not seen the eagles around the past few weeks and suspected she may be on the nest. Sunday I was able to see that bright white head popping out of the nest. She was definitely sitting on an egg. Bald eagle gestation period is only 35 days, so I suspect we will have eaglets by the end of March!" Paul captured other eagle babies last spring. (Click photo for larger image)