Getting ready for Kids Fishing Day
Published April 6, 2018 - 10:09am
Filed under
A truck from Calaveras Trout Farm showed up Friday morning at Lake Clementia to stock 700 pounds of trout for Saturday's Kids Fishing Day (which will go on rain or shine, according to Kiwanis, the organizer). The stocking took only two shakes of a trout's tail, but the rain pinned the truck in the lakeside mud for a half-hour. A Rancho Murieta Association backhoe rode to the rescue, getting the truck on its way. (Click photos for larger images.)
Your comments