Getting ready for the new Greens Park
Published November 8, 2017 - 10:30am
Filed under
The community is planning a dedication in the next week or two for the new Greens Park, off Jigger Court on the South. The three-acre park, which is surrounded by a wetlands preserve, was funded in January and construction started in June. This followed years of discussion. (Click photo for larger image.)
-
Your comments