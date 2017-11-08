Getting ready for the new Greens Park

Published November 8, 2017 - 10:30am
| Filed under
Development
RMA

The community is planning a dedication in the next week or two for the new Greens Park, off Jigger Court on the South. The three-acre park, which is surrounded by a wetlands preserve, was funded in January and construction started in June. This followed years of discussion. (Click photo for larger image.)

Your comments

Anonymous