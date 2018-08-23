Getting ready for a new sports field
The new sports field at Stonehouse Park took another step toward reality Wednesday when the naming monument was placed on Escuela Drive. The Rancho Murieta Association says the field, which should open in mid-September, cost $70,163. Summerfest, the annual weekend carnival (coming Sept. 7-8), donated $68,000, of which $49,700 went to the field and $18,300 went to light the dog park. A dedication ceremony is being scheduled.
-
