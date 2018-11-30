Getting into the spirit of the holidays

Trying to tap into the spirit of the holidays? You can make the season better for children homeless after the Paradise fire. Or you can ease your holiday stress with a few local shopping tips.

Making Christmas for homeless fire victims

The Women’s Golf Club is working with neighbor Tony Avampato to collect toys for children who were left homeless by the Paradise fire. Avampato’s work this month collecting items for those same victims inspired the effort.

Club members will contribute new, unwrapped toys at the club’s lunch next week. You can help by bringing toys for boys and girls – again, they must be new and unwrapped – to Avampato’s home, at 7016 Colina Lane, from Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 5-7. As he did the first time, Avampato will arrange to transport all the donations to the Paradise victims.

The other day, Avampato supplied an accounting of the first round of donations he brought from Murieta: “It was a 16-foot trailer full of goods and a truck bed full of animal supplies. All the gift cards and goods (other than pet supplies) that weren’t handed out in person went to the Elks Lodge and the Church of Glad Tidings for direct distribution. All pet supplies went to the Butte County Humane Society Pantry. The gift cards totaled $1,550. Thanks for everyone for all they did!”

Making your shopping easier

There's a wall of toys at Ace Hardware.

Ace Hardware, which has a whole room full of gift possibilities, is holding an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight. Does shopping get any more pleasant than when you can do it with refreshments and door prizes? If the kids are along, there’s a full wall of toys to give them ideas for Santa's visit. (Or to help with your purchase for the Paradise children.)

Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Rancho Murieta Optimist Club will hold its Holiday Frolic Boutique at the Country Club. Vendors will be selling Christmas decor and wreaths, candles, jewelry, ceramics, crafts, art and household items. Proceeds benefit area youth.

Upscale giving: The Cupola Spa & Salon, the luxe salon that opened this year at the Murieta Inn and Spa, has gift cards for the holidays.

Most of the community’s restaurants and other businesses have gift cards. Just ask.

Who wants a cookie?

Buona Vita Yogurt, in Murieta Plaza, has added home-baked goods to its frozen treats. The cookies, including gluten-free varieties, are Santa-worthy on Christmas Eve and company-worthy for your holiday parties and meals.

You can help the Kiwanis do its good works and make your gift recipients happy by buying See’s Candy at the Rancho Murieta Business Center/Smoke Shop in Murieta Plaza seven days a week or at Murieta Market by Raley’s on weekends in December. Kiwanis would be glad to help you handle a bulk purchase, if you want to buy for your business or family. Call or text (916) 956-2920.