Getting together to smile and get crabby
→ Photo gallery: 42 shots from the Crab Feed
There were pounds and pounds of crab at the very popular Kiwanis Crab Feed, held Saturday night at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church. In addition to the crustaceans, there was music, silent auctions and tables full of friendly Murietans – like Bill Gengler and April Mattice, below. Serving was handled by the Kiwanis' Key Club high-schoolers. The annual event benefits the community work done by the Kiwanis. (Click photos for larger images.)
