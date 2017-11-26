For the second year, Murietan Macey Casagrande collected jackets and distributed them to the homeless in Sacramento on Thanksgiving weekend. The 11-year-old set up shop Saturday at Loaves and Fishes, with almost 600 coats and jackets hanging neatly for the needy to try on and take, many more coats than she had last year. Her parents, Sean and Tammi Casagrande, were there to help out. Also on hand was “Good Day Sacramento,” and you can see the show’s video here. Photo by Justin Hayduk. (Click photo for larger image.)