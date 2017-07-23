Give blood, get ice cream and biscuits

Rancho Murieta's blood drive takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church on Cantova Way, sponsored by the church and Rancho Murieta Women's Club. Participants will receive a coupon for a pint of Baskin Robbins ice cream, a coupon from Meadowlands Kitchen and Bar for an order of biscuits and be entered into a drawing for a gift certificate for a flight out of Rancho Murieta Airport with Smith's Aviation.

To give blood, you should be in generally good health, at least 110 pounds, free from cold symptoms for at least 72 hours and at least 16 years old. All 16- and 17-year-olds will be required to provide signed BloodSource parental consent form before each donation.

The process takes about an hour. Walk-ins are welcome.

In addition to the traditional whole blood donation process, BloodSource, the area's blood bank, will bring automated machines for participants to try a double red cell donation. BloodSource wants to boost the blood supply due to the challenges that summer brings with schools on break and regular donors on vacation.