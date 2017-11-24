→ Photo gallery: 36 photos of your neighbors and Santa

Hundreds gathered at Stonehouse Park Friday night to celebrate the start of the holiday season with the traditional visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and lighting of the community tree. As a special treat, Murieta Dance Company performers dazzled with Christmas numbers, and there were cookies and refreshments for all to enjoy. For year-old Hawk Sumner, a highlight of the celebration was Rudolph’s red nose, a delight he shared with his mother, Marissa, and dad, Chris Sumner. The Optimist Club and the Rancho Murieta Association sponsored the event. (Click photo for a larger image.)