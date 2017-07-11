Good luck to the 8-10 Girls this weekend
Published July 11, 2017 - 7:16pm
| Filed under
Manager Dave Barton announces his lineup as the Cosumnes River Little League’s 8-10 Girls held a scrimmage at Stonehouse Park Tuesday evening. The girls won the Section 4 title last week and are heading to the California State Tournament this weekend in Madera.
Salute the champs! Rylee Barton, Jordyn Bowman, Macey Casagrande, Ava Goodpasture, Trinity Hayduk, Madeline Lawson, Alyssa Luna, Daisy Maranise, Kate Myers, Alannah Tuua, Ayla Tuua. The coaches: Manager Dave Barton and coaches Michelle Myers and Shannon Tuua. Click photos for larger images. (Team photo by Justin Hayduk)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Driver Wanted7/12/2017 - 12:31 pm
-
Weber Barbecue7/12/2017 - 9:50 am
-
PERSIAN RUG7/12/2017 - 7:05 am
-
Stackable Wine Racks// Holds 72 Bottles. // $307/11/2017 - 3:54 pm
-
Piano Dolly7/11/2017 - 2:23 pm
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Tree Tech
- Chase Electrical Services
- North State Golf Cars
- Tree Tech
- InterState Propane
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Ina Semrau, real estate
- Designs in Dentistry
- Squeaky Clean
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Damon's Computer Service
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Rancho Murieta Heating & Air
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Chase Electrical Services
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Murieta Health Club
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- InterState Propane
- Apex Pest Control
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Apex Pest Control
- Damon's Computer Service
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Sierra Putting Greens
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Home Care Assistance
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Home Care Assistance
- Go Fore Pizza
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- North State Golf Cars
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Squeaky Clean
- Murieta Health Club
- Town and Country Real Estate
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Barrett Services
- Go Fore Pizza
- Barrett Services
- Sierra Putting Greens
- Designs in Dentistry
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HANDYMAN: MR. Fix It by RK
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: While You're Away Pet Sitting
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments