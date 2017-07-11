Good luck to the 8-10 Girls this weekend

Manager Dave Barton announces his lineup as the Cosumnes River Little League’s 8-10 Girls held a scrimmage at Stonehouse Park Tuesday evening. The girls won the Section 4 title last week and are heading to the California State Tournament this weekend in Madera.

Salute the champs! Rylee Barton, Jordyn Bowman, Macey Casagrande, Ava Goodpasture, Trinity Hayduk, Madeline Lawson, Alyssa Luna, Daisy Maranise, Kate Myers, Alannah Tuua, Ayla Tuua. The coaches: Manager Dave Barton and coaches Michelle Myers and Shannon Tuua. Click photos for larger images. (Team photo by Justin Hayduk)