Got a Greenfield complaint? Call them

Last week’s request to hear from people with Greenfield Communications issues resulted in 40 email complaints, centered chiefly on two issues, and the discovery that some Murietans were complaining but hadn’t taken the step to tell Greenfield about their problems.

If you’re having a problem, contact Greenfield at (888) 230-0020 or support@egreenfield.com.

The issues that drew the largest number of complaints were about TV pixelation and audio dropout (21 complaints) and channels jumping around the dial or disappearing (17 complaints).

The call for your service comments followed a discussion at Tuesday’s Rancho Murieta Association board meeting. One director said he’d seen multiple complaints and a petition about Greenfield on social media, and he asked what RMA was doing about it; another director said he was having problems himself and hadn’t heard from Greenfield in two weeks.

Your emails about service issues have been turned over to Joanne Brandt, chair of the RMA’s Communications Committee. The RMA leases the community’s cable system to Greenfield and oversees the service.

Brandt's committee has instituted a new policy on service issues: The first step in case of a problem is to file a service ticket with Greenfield. If that doesn’t produce satisfactory results, the next step is to talk with the Communications Committee.

The committee’s next meeting is 4 p.m. April 11 at the RMA Building. Call (916) 354-3500 to let the RMA know if you plan to attend.

Greenfield is unhappy that RanchoMurieta.com’s call for your problems didn’t also invite positive comments on its services.

Mike Powers, CEO and president of Greenfield, said in an email Monday that RM.com intentionally excluded positive stories and that 40 complaints pales in comparison to its 1,800 customers. He said anyone with a service problem should contact his company for help, not RM.com.

Brandt, the RMA committee chair, expressed confidence in Greenfield and said she was sure her committee could work with the company to solve problems.

“We’re going to look at ways to address common problems for the community,” she said Monday. “These are the kinds of things we should be able to get answered by Greenfield.”