Grass fire burns 200 acres near RM
Published July 4, 2018 - 5:43pm
| Filed under
Aircraft were employed at dinnertime Wednesday to fight a grass fire northeast of Rancho Murieta that has forced evacuation of rural homes in neighboring El Dorado County. In addition to aircraft dropping fire retardant to protect structures, helicopters were pulling water from Lake Calero. Around 6:30 p.m. officials reported 200 acres had burned off South Shingle Road and Latrobe Road, west of Latrobe, in El Dorado County. The fire's forward progress had been stopped, officials said.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
FOUND: Driver's License and cell phone Case Karen Mitchell7/5/2018 - 11:30 am
-
Modern Industrial Style Sofa & End Table7/5/2018 - 9:12 am
-
Power eecliner7/4/2018 - 3:43 pm
-
Chris Stapleton Tickets Tahoe 7/277/3/2018 - 7:55 pm
-
Harleys Purebred Australian Shephards7/3/2018 - 1:42 pm
- Go Fore Pizza
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Designs in Dentistry
- Goralka Law Firm
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- InterState Propane
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Paradise Painting
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Squeaky Clean
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Tree Tech
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Apex Pest Control
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Barrett Services
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSECLEANING: Elk Grove Cleaning
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments