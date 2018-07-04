Grass fire burns 200 acres near RM

Aircraft were employed at dinnertime Wednesday to fight a grass fire northeast of Rancho Murieta that has forced evacuation of rural homes in neighboring El Dorado County. In addition to aircraft dropping fire retardant to protect structures, helicopters were pulling water from Lake Calero. Around 6:30 p.m. officials reported 200 acres had burned off South Shingle Road and Latrobe Road, west of Latrobe, in El Dorado County. The fire's forward progress had been stopped, officials said.