Grass fire burns patch near new homes

Published June 20, 2017 - 1:46pm
Fires

Fire

[Updated 2:55 p.m.] A grass fire broke out about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Alameda Drive between the Country Club parking lot and the Retreats housing development. Firefighters from SacMetro Fire Station 59 and Cal Fire responded to the blaze, which  was quickly brought under control. Cal Fire Capt. John Kirkpatrick estimated damage was contained to an eighth of an acre and said the cause is under investigation. Click photo for larger image.

June 20, 2017 - 3:32pm
First firefighters on scene

Fire

Big thanks to Peggie Miller, who shares this shot, taken before firefighters arrived. Were these first responders neighbors, passersby, club employees? We don't know. Click to see a larger image.