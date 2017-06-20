Grass fire burns patch near new homes

[Updated 2:55 p.m.] A grass fire broke out about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Alameda Drive between the Country Club parking lot and the Retreats housing development. Firefighters from SacMetro Fire Station 59 and Cal Fire responded to the blaze, which was quickly brought under control. Cal Fire Capt. John Kirkpatrick estimated damage was contained to an eighth of an acre and said the cause is under investigation. Click photo for larger image.