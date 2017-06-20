June 20, 2017 - 3:32pm
Grass fire burns patch near new homes
[Updated 2:55 p.m.] A grass fire broke out about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Alameda Drive between the Country Club parking lot and the Retreats housing development. Firefighters from SacMetro Fire Station 59 and Cal Fire responded to the blaze, which was quickly brought under control. Cal Fire Capt. John Kirkpatrick estimated damage was contained to an eighth of an acre and said the cause is under investigation. Click photo for larger image.
First firefighters on scene
Big thanks to Peggie Miller, who shares this shot, taken before firefighters arrived. Were these first responders neighbors, passersby, club employees? We don't know. Click to see a larger image.