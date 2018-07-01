Grass fire west of RM brought under control
Published July 1, 2018 - 6:39pm
| Filed under
A fire erupted near Jackson Road late Sunday afternoon and burned its way across the road. (Photo by Sacramento Metro Fire.)
[Updated 7:06 p.m.] A grass fire that burned more than 200 acres and jumped Jackson Road between Excelsior and Eagles Nest roads was declared under control around 7 p.m. Sunday. CHP was asked to close Jackson at the fire scene at 6:15 p.m., but it's not clear that the road was ever closed. Evacuations were threatened as crews worked to protect structures. Reports on social media said there were dozens of pieces of equipment on the scene.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Girl's Cruiser Bicycle7/1/2018 - 9:04 pm
-
Rafts7/1/2018 - 11:11 am
-
Kid’s kitchen7/1/2018 - 10:39 am
-
Brushed Metal and Glass Coffee Table6/30/2018 - 2:35 pm
-
Farmhouse kitchen table and 4 chairs6/30/2018 - 1:47 pm
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Squeaky Clean
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Barrett Services
- Apex Pest Control
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- KK Collision Center
- InterState Propane
- Tree Tech
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Murieta Health Club
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Go Fore Pizza
- Goralka Law Firm
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Paradise Painting
- Damon's Computer Service
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSECLEANING: Elk Grove Cleaning
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments