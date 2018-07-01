Grass fire west of RM brought under control

A fire erupted near Jackson Road late Sunday afternoon and burned its way across the road. (Photo by Sacramento Metro Fire.)

[Updated 7:06 p.m.] A grass fire that burned more than 200 acres and jumped Jackson Road between Excelsior and Eagles Nest roads was declared under control around 7 p.m. Sunday. CHP was asked to close Jackson at the fire scene at 6:15 p.m., but it's not clear that the road was ever closed. Evacuations were threatened as crews worked to protect structures. Reports on social media said there were dozens of pieces of equipment on the scene.