Great FGA smiles (Future Golfers of America)
Published August 5, 2017 - 5:53pm
| Filed under
→ Photo gallery: A dozen shots of the fun and games
Here are the winners of competitions at Saturday morning’s Junior Golf Summer Celebration at the Country Club. They got to enjoy hotdogs, snow cones, face painting, running an obstacle course and a driver competition. (Some of the little ones hit it long and straight.) And if you think it sounds like a lot of carnival and a little bit of golf, you’re probably right. The kids loved it. Second photo: Every parent, friend, participant and passerby gathered for a crowd photo. Take a look! (Click photos for larger images.)
Your comments