Greenfield doing system work overnight
Published February 21, 2018 - 2:00pm
| Filed under
Greenfield Communications announced Wednesday afternoon that it will do system maintenance overnight between 2 and 5 a.m. affecting its TV, internet and phone services. The announcement: "Tonight 2/22/18 between 2-5am we will be performing system maintenance in Rancho Murieta. You may experience intermittent downtime throughout this process. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."
-
