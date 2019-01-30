Greenfield explains new TV, internet services

More than 60 Murietans came out Tuesday night to hear Greenfield Communications CEO Mike Powers take questions about the new services being offered. (Click for larger image)

It was a full house Tuesday night as Mike Powers, president/CEO of Greenfield Communications, explained his company’s new services in Rancho Murieta and fielded two dozen audience questions in a 90-minute town hall meeting.

The session, hosted by the Rancho Murieta Association, was tied to Greenfield’s changes in cable TV and internet services last week. RMA Director Joanne Brandt walked a microphone around the audience, which numbered between 60 and 75, and Powers answered questions.

Greenfield leases the community’s cable system from the RMA and provides TV, internet and phone services.

Here’s an RMA-produced video of the meeting, with a viewing index below. The index shows you the time of each topic in the video. You can advance the video player bar to the time of a topic that interests you.