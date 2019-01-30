Greenfield explains new TV, internet services

More than 60 Murietans came out Tuesday night to hear Greenfield Communications CEO Mike Powers take questions about the new services being offered. (Click for larger image)
It was a full house Tuesday night as Mike Powers, president/CEO of Greenfield Communications, explained his company’s new services in Rancho Murieta and fielded two dozen audience questions in a 90-minute town hall meeting.
The session, hosted by the Rancho Murieta Association, was tied to Greenfield’s changes in cable TV and internet services last week. RMA Director Joanne Brandt walked a microphone around the audience, which numbered between 60 and 75, and Powers answered questions.
Greenfield leases the community’s cable system from the RMA and provides TV, internet and phone services.
Here’s an RMA-produced video of the meeting, with a viewing index below. The index shows you the time of each topic in the video. You can advance the video player bar to the time of a topic that interests you.
- 00:00 – Introduction by RMA Director Joanne Brandt
- 02:30 – Greenfield CEO Mike Powers: introduction, technology and different cables.
- 05:15 – Powers: Greenfield’s channel lineups
- 10:00 – Powers: Greenfield’s internet offerings
- 11:15 – Powers: The future of cable TV and “cord cutting”
- 12:15 – Powers: Pricing of TV and internet packages
- 13:30 – Question: What happens to your internet business if cable TV business goes away?
- 16:00 – Question: Why was rollout so poorly communicated? Why didn’t Greenfield support staffers have the answers to my questions? (Part of the answer discusses problems finding the Kings games on TV.)
- 21:00 – Question: When were the various types of cable wiring installed in homes? (Answer includes advice on wiring solutions in Rancho Murieta homes.)
- 25:00 – Question: Can Greenfield installers identify the capabilities of a home’s wiring just by looking at it?
- 26:30 – Question: A flyer in the bill announcing the change would have been helpful. (Answer includes advice on channel apps for internet-connected TVs.)
- 29:15 – Question: What routers work best with your system?
- 32:45 – Question: Will apps recognize our cable system?
- 34:30 – Question: Greenfield’s changes are almost a 30 percent price increase.
- 40:30 – Question: I’m concerned about pixelation. What causes stop-starts, losing the signal, etc.?
- 42:15 – Question: Is there a charge for rewiring a house? Is there a charge for installing a cable box?
- 44:15 – Question: Can you explain what a set-top box is?
- 48:30 – Question: I used to get the Golf channel on TVs without a set-top box. Will I need a set-top box to get channels from now on?
- 51:15 – Question: Does the AT200 package include the Kings games? (Answer explains how games are spread across alternate channels.)
- 54:00 – Question: Will the Giants games be broadcast there?
- 56:15 – Question: Do I have a wiring problem?
- 56:45 – Question: Do I have to buy a sports package to get the Warriors and Giants?
- 59:15 – Question: Explain the charges for the wire maintenance plan.
- 01:00:45 – Question: Is there an additional charge for HD?
- 01:03:00 – Question: Greenfield didn’t deliver some of the channels in January. Will I be billed? Can the bills be written in English?
- 01:06:30 – Question: Why does my TV require resetting every day?
- 01:07:45 – Question: If we have multiple TVs and one has a box, will the other TVs get programming at all?
- 01:12:15 – Question: Are you saying if we get HBO on one TV, we can’t get basic channels on other TVs in the house without a set-top box?
- 01:14:15 – Question: If I upgrade to AT200, you’re saying I lose the ability to get the basic channels on other TVs?
- 01:16:15 – Question: Can you explain what Greenfield service people told my wife when they made a service call yesterday?
- 01:19:15 – Question: Help me sort out what to do with the set-top boxes in my house. Is there a charge if service people come out to change boxes? The people in Greenfield’s technical department are clueless.
- 01:22:30 – Question: Will the basic channels work with our older TVs?
- 01:24:30 – Wrap-up by Brandt and Powers.
