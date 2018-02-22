Greenfield system work again tonight

Published February 22, 2018 - 3:00pm
| Filed under
Cable
Technology

For a second night, Greenfield Communications says it will be performing system maintenance between 2 and 5 a.m. Friday, impacting its TV, internet and phone services. The work may cause intermittent outages, Greenfield says. 

See all classifieds »

Your comments

Anonymous