Greenfield warns of outages in repaving areas
Published August 25, 2017 - 10:49am
Filed under
Greenfield Communications, the operator of the community's cable and broadband systems, asks that this notice be shared: "Due to the ongoing repaving and SMUD work in Rancho Murieta, some customers may experience temporary service loss. Currently, work is ongoing in the areas of Via Sereno, Camino de Luna, Lago and Carreta. Customers in these areas may experience intermittent outages throughout the day; we are working with both parties to make sure any outages are restored as quickly as possible."
