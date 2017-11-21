Greens Park in South gets official opening
Published November 21, 2017 - 4:59pm
Filed under
Surrounded by Rancho Murieta Association, Community Services District and development representatives, Chloe Garcia, 12, wields the scissors and officially opens the Greens Park off Jigger Court on the South Tuesday afternoon. Not that the park needed an official opening. There were already three dozen parents and kids playing on equipment, sitting at tables and just running around. (See an aerial photo of the park.) After years of discussion, the three-acre park, surrounded by 18 acres of wetlands preserve, was finally funded and built this year. (Click photo for larger image.)
-
