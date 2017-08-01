Greens Park in South is moving ahead

Despite the heat, workers labored Tuesday on the Greens Park, off Jigger Court in Murieta South, preparing the site for concrete work scheduled for next week. The first phase of the three-acre park, which is surrounded by a wetlands preserve, features a playground. The Parks Committee approved a $360,000 plan to develop the park in January. About half the funding comes from the parks fund, which is built on developer and Rancho Murieta Association contributions. The RMA is paying the rest and will be credited for future parks fund contributions. (Click photo for larger image.)