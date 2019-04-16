Happy 70th anniversary, Barbara and Ken!

Seventy years ago Wednesday, April 17, Murietans Ken and Barbara Quinn were wed. Their children share this note: "In this day and age, that's a pretty good run! After many years of living in Napa, where their three children were raised, they moved to Rancho Murieta, where they built their home and have happily resided for many years, enjoying the close friendships and the active lifestyle of the community. As they age – Ken is 91 years old and Barbara is 89 – having neighbors who look out for one another is vital. For us, their children, we are grateful for this. Our parents have set a wonderful example to us." It's signed by Karie Patching (and spouse Steve), Chris Quinn (and spouse Shannon) and Michael Quinn (and spouse Dixie).