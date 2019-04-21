A Happy Easter from the Kiwanis

Hundreds of children, thousands of eggs, countless memories. That was the Kiwanis Club’s annual Easter Egg Hunt and family picnic event at Stonehouse Park Saturday. Along with three age-specific egg hunts, there were luminous bubbles to chase, cotton candy to eat, cookies to decorate, animals to pet, and the Easter Bunny to visit. Plus, the kids and their families got to see a fire truck up close, a Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit demonstration, and a number from the Murieta Dance Company’s upcoming show.