A Happy Easter from the Kiwanis
Hundreds of children, thousands of eggs, countless memories. That was the Kiwanis Club’s annual Easter Egg Hunt and family picnic event at Stonehouse Park Saturday. Along with three age-specific egg hunts, there were luminous bubbles to chase, cotton candy to eat, cookies to decorate, animals to pet, and the Easter Bunny to visit. Plus, the kids and their families got to see a fire truck up close, a Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit demonstration, and a number from the Murieta Dance Company’s upcoming show.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Schwinn recumbent excercise bike4/20/2019 - 1:59 pm
-
Aquariums4/18/2019 - 9:26 am
-
Cashier - Receptionist - Automotive4/17/2019 - 4:36 pm
-
24" Boy's Roadmaster Bike4/17/2019 - 2:22 pm
-
Aquariums4/17/2019 - 8:33 am
- Town and Country Real Estate
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Gipson Golf Carts
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Adventist Health seminar
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Damon's Computer Service
- Squeaky Clean
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- InterState Propane
- Law office of John Quiring
- E and J Painting Professionals
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Tree Tech
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Murieta Health Club
- Barrett Services
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- Designs in Dentistry
- Apex Pest Control
- Green Water
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's ... Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- JEWELRY: Adrian Blanco Jewelry
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- RESTAURANTS: The Backyard BBQ, Burgers & Brews
- SENIOR LIVING: Summerset Senior Living
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL BUILDING AND SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service ... Sac Pool Pros
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments