Happy holidays, Rancho Murieta!

Published December 24, 2018 - 11:26pm
| Filed under
Holidays
RMA
We Live Here
Your neighbors

Here's a video look at the home Christmas lights honored this year by the Rancho Murieta Association. The video is two songs covering 19 homes. If you want to see a list of the homes and a map to do your own tour, which we recommend, you'll find that here.

Your comments