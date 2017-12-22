Happy holidays! Tour RM's holiday lights

Merry Christmas! Here's your chance to tour Rancho Murieta's holiday lights without leaving your chair. These are the lights honored by the Rancho Murieta Association (minus one home, which didn't have its lights on the two nights we visited).

Here's a list of the homes that were honored and a map.

Here are the addresses marked on the map:

NORTH

6232 Puerto Drive

6275 Puerto Drive (11 Park)

14812 Guadalupe Drive

14925 Trinidad Drive (1 Park)

7000 Pera Drive

6801 Brisa Lane

15022 Guadalupe Drive (1 Park)

15022 Anillo Way

6538 Via Sereno

6458 Via del Cerrito

6310 Camino de Lago

SOUTH