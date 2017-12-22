Happy holidays! Tour RM's holiday lights

Published December 22, 2017 - 3:07pm
| Filed under
Holidays
RMA

Merry Christmas! Here's your chance to tour Rancho Murieta's holiday lights without leaving your chair. These are the lights honored by the Rancho Murieta Association (minus one home, which didn't have its lights on the two nights we visited).

Here's a list of the homes that were honored and a map.

Here are the addresses marked on the map:

NORTH

  • 6232 Puerto Drive
  • 6275 Puerto Drive (11 Park)
  • 14812 Guadalupe Drive
  • 14925 Trinidad Drive (1 Park)
  • 7000 Pera Drive
  • 6801 Brisa Lane
  • 15022 Guadalupe Drive (1 Park)
  • 15022 Anillo Way
  • 6538 Via Sereno
  • 6458 Via del Cerrito
  • 6310 Camino de Lago

SOUTH

  • 15185 Reynosa Drive
  • 15054 Reynosa Drive
  • 15262 Murieta South Parkway
  • 15294 Murieta South Parkway
  • 7500 Linksman Court
  • 15528 Topspin Way
  • 15576 Topspin Way

Your comments

Anonymous