Happy to spend time with Santa and Mrs. C.
Published December 9, 2018 - 7:15pm
| Filed under
→ Photo gallery (32 shots of Santa and the brunchers)
Some came running, others needed a little coaxing and a few were content to peek around the corner as Santa and Mrs. Claus presided over their annual holiday brunch Sunday at the Country Club. Multiple generations of families vied for a picture with the merry couple and scores of children used the opportunity to tell Santa exactly what they want. (“A car!” said a surprised Santa in response to one moppet.) Omelets, salmon, roast beef and other delectables made it a feast, but frosted Santa cookies captivated the little ones. Another memory in the books. (Click photo for larger image)
-
