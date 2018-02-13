Happy Valentine's Day, Murieta lovers!

Published February 13, 2018 - 9:29pm
| Filed under
Holidays
Nature and wildlife
Photos

Valentine swans

Happy Valentine’s Day from Lake Clementia! Neighbor Paul Anderson, who has shared many wonderful photos of Murieta wildlife, offers this one to put you in the mood of the day. (Click photo for larger image.)

See all classifieds »

Your comments

Anonymous