Having coffee, and a chat, with a cop

Trish Mulderrig was among the Murietans who stopped at the Local Bean Monday morning to chat with officers on hand for the Sheriff's Department's "Coffee With a Cop" program. Talking with her, from left, are Hector Aguilar, a deputy sheriff; Grant Haney, our problem-oriented policing (POP) officer, and Tory Crowder, a community services officer. Present were a half-dozen officers and a couple of members of Rancho Murieta's Security department. (Click for larger image)