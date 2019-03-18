Having coffee, and a chat, with a cop
Published March 18, 2019 - 9:42am
Trish Mulderrig was among the Murietans who stopped at the Local Bean Monday morning to chat with officers on hand for the Sheriff's Department's "Coffee With a Cop" program. Talking with her, from left, are Hector Aguilar, a deputy sheriff; Grant Haney, our problem-oriented policing (POP) officer, and Tory Crowder, a community services officer. Present were a half-dozen officers and a couple of members of Rancho Murieta's Security department. (Click for larger image)
