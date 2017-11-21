Help Supervisor Frost set her priorities
Published November 21, 2017 - 10:56pm
Filed under
County Supervisor Sue Frost, whose district includes Rancho Murieta, asks your help. Can you spare two or three minutes to take an online survey about how you want her to do her job? The questions ask your priorities for addressing Scott Road, whether you'd like more police presence in Rancho Murieta and a range of county issues. Take the survey here: https://goo.gl/forms/cxKiWifGmGUcuoKp2
