Help yourself, help others to happy holidays

In the holiday spirit yet? Here are a few things that will help get you there.

You can find great stocking-stuffers or presents at the Kiwanis Club’s annual See’s Candy sale. It happens weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Business Center and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Murieta Market by Raley’s. The candy sale supports the Kiwanis’ good work in the community.

The Elk Grove Unified School District’s Toy and Food Drive is going on through Dec. 18. Bring non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys to the Rancho Murieta Association Building.

The U.S. Marine Corps and the Kiwanis Club are working together again this year on Toys for Tots. The program brings a merry Christmas to children who wouldn’t have one otherwise. You can donate new and unwrapped toys until Dec. 15 at the collection bins at the Post Office, Local Bean, Rancho Murieta Village office, the Country Club, the Learning Center, Murieta Market by Raley’s and Prima Spa.