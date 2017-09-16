Helping 50 Murieta households be prepared

Jack Pelletier writes down winning lot numbers drawn by Aidan Prouty. (Click photo for larger image.)

The Boy Scout motto is “Be Prepared,” September is National Preparedness Month, and Saturday afternoon four dozen Murieta households got a chance to be a little better prepared themselves. They were the winners of emergency preparedness kits assembled by Troop 633’s Jack Pelletier for his Eagle Scout project.

Pelletier, 18, and fellow Scouts Aidan Prouty, 13, and Jacob Burvant, 14, were at the Rancho Murieta Association Building to draw the winners. Beforehand, Pelletier cut paper into more than 2,000 tiny slips and wrote a community lot number on each.

Choosing four dozen winners took only a few minutes, and translating the lot numbers into addresses took a few minutes more. Then they were out the door to deliver the kits.

Pelletier, awarded his Eagle Scout badge recently, worked with sponsors and started his project four months ago – long before the recent hurricanes in the South and earthquake in Mexico. That's what being prepared is all about.

Each sealable plastic bucket contained packets of water (with a five-year shelf life), dried food, a hand-crank flashlight and radio, a first aid kit, toilet paper, water filter, a whistle and plastic bag. Also enclosed was a list of items to consider adding, like prescription meds, glasses, a fire extinguisher, a change of clothes and more.

If you want more information about emergency preparedness, check out the federal government's Ready.gov website.

Pelletier holds the list of essentials contained in each bucket. (Click photo for larger image.)