Here's ETC's 2018 season at Lake Clementia

On a chilly, gray January day, what could be better than imagining yourself at Lake Clementia Amphitheater on a summer evening? The sun is shining, it’s 88 degrees, the lake is beautiful, and hundreds of happy neighbors are chatting on blankets, getting ready for a great show. Got that picture? Well, start making plans – here’s ETC’s schedule for summer 2018. There's music for almost everyone.

Entertainment, Theatre & Culture for Rancho Murieta, which has been staging these shows since 2002, is a volunteer nonprofit group staffed by our neighbors. ETC supports the community’s youth with scholarships and grants to elementary, middle and high schools that serve the area.

There’s information about ETC at its website, ranchomurieta.com/etc.

Here’s a look at summer 2018. (All shows start at 8:30 p.m. at Lake Clementia Amphitheater.)

Sunday, May 6: Kickoff Event, 3-5 p.m., Country Club

This annual season-starter has drawings for prizes, wine and food from local restaurants and a chance to volunteer and buy tickets. It’s free.

Saturday, June 9: 10 From 6

If you liked rock music in the ‘70s, you liked Bad Company. That makes this show one for you. These five musicians have decades of performing experience and musicianship, which is why they’ve been called “the baddest Bad Company tribute in the land.”

Songs we want to hear: “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy,” “Shooting Star,” “Feel Like Makin’ Love”

Saturday, June 30: SuperHuey

\

The feel-good music of Huey Lewis topped the charts in the '80s and '90s, and the seven-piece SuperHuey brings a show that’s non-stop hits. Super Huey had the crowd dancing when they played the Amphitheater in 2014, and 2018 figures to be more of the same.

Songs we want to hear: “If This Is It,” “Do You Believe in Love,” “The Power of Love”

Saturday, July 21: Country Legends Tribute

Can you imagine a show with Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and the Zac Brown Band? You don’t need to imagine it. This tribute to country stars is heading our way.

Songs we want to hear: “You’ll Think of Me” (Keith), “Friends in Low Places” (Garth), “Chicken Fried” (Zac)

Saturday, Aug. 11: Hotel California

Rancho Murieta sure loves music by the Eagles, and who doesn’t? Hotel California is the next-best thing, crafting replications of the hits you know and love. By our count, this is Hotel California’s fourth visit to Lake Clementia. That must say something.

Songs we want to hear: “Take It Easy,” “Already Gone,” “Hotel California”

Saturday, Sept. 1: Beatles vs. Stones

It’s billed as “the greatest show that never was.” This evening offers dueling sets by Abbey Road, paying tribute to the Beatles’ hits, and Satisfaction, paying tribute to hits by the Rolling Stones. It promises a battle of songs that were the high water mark of music in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Songs we want to hear: Pretty much anything will be fine, thanks.