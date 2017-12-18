Cal Fire engineer Cory Iverson, 32, married with a 2-year-old daughter and a baby on the way, died last week from burns and smoke inhalation while fighting the massive Thomas fire in Ventura County. His brother, Luke, lives in Rancho Murieta.

“Cory was not only my brother but my best friend and confidant,” Luke Iverson wrote in an email Sunday. “Cory was the most passionate and hardest-working guy I know. We spoke often about our families and it was clear to see that he loved and adored his wife, Ashley, his 2-year-old baby girl and was so excited to meet his daughter on the way.”

Cory Iverson and his wife and daughter.

You might remember Luke Iverson from the RanchoMurieta.com story last October, after he helped a woman whose car broke down on Jackson Road, and she wanted to contact the Good Samaritan.

Luke Iverson didn’t want to make a big deal about it. It appears helping others runs in the family.

“Cory had such a positive impact on the lives of so many others,” Luke wrote. “He was a natural leader and always did things with a smile on his face. I have always looked up to him, he is truly a hero and will be missed tremendously.”

If you want to help Cory Iverson’s wife and children – and, really, every Californian is in their debt – you can make a contribution at http://l2881sd.org/index.cfm?section=1.