A hillside where it sure looks like spring

Published April 9, 2019 - 10:20pm
Bill (Birdman) Gengler stopped to look at Michigan Bar's poppies the other day. "Poppy month has had a slow start," he writes, "but the poppies are always blooming at the bar." The long-range weather forecast looks like we might be into spring to stay, with less rain and highs moving into the 70s. (Click for larger image)

