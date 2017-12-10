A holiday brunch and a chance to meet Santa
Published December 10, 2017 - 6:16pm
| Filed under
→ Photo gallery: 25 photos of Santa and people at the brunch
An elegant brunch and the chance to visit with Santa made for family memories and photos at the Country Club Sunday. Melody Deleon, 4, and her grandmother, Caryn Ribbs, were among the many families who visited buffet tables offering everything from custom-made omelets to frosted Christmas cookies before heading to a brightly decorated North Pole outpost to see Santa Claus. (Click photo for larger image.)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
PLEASE text me again - thanks!12/11/2017 - 4:40 pm
-
2008 Dodge Ram 350012/11/2017 - 3:48 pm
-
Painting12/11/2017 - 2:39 pm
-
Mirrors12/11/2017 - 2:32 pm
-
oak wood plant stands12/11/2017 - 12:52 pm
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Gipson Golf Carts
- KK Collision Center
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Barrett Services
- Tree Tech
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- North State Golf Cars
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Apex Pest Control
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Squeaky Clean
- Buona Vita Yogurt
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Damon's Computer Service
- Go Fore Pizza
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments