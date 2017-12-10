A holiday brunch and a chance to meet Santa

→ Photo gallery: 25 photos of Santa and people at the brunch

An elegant brunch and the chance to visit with Santa made for family memories and photos at the Country Club Sunday. Melody Deleon, 4, and her grandmother, Caryn Ribbs, were among the many families who visited buffet tables offering everything from custom-made omelets to frosted Christmas cookies before heading to a brightly decorated North Pole outpost to see Santa Claus. (Click photo for larger image.)