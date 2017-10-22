Holiday bus trip to SF set for Dec. 6

The Rancho Murieta Association's annual day-long holiday bus trip to San Francisco will be offered Dec. 6. The adults-only outing starts with the bus departure from Stonehouse Park at 9 a.m. Riders will be dropped at Macy's at Union Square, with the return to Rancho Murieta expected around 9:30 p.m. The cost is $43 per person, with no refunds possible. Call by the RMA office, 354-3500, for reservations by Nov. 22. Seating is limited. The trip is open to RMA members and guests only.