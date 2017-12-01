Holiday crafts show Saturday at the Villas

Published December 1, 2017 - 11:24am
Holidays
The Holiday Frolic Craft Boutique – with gifts, crafts, decor and refreshments – will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Villas clubhouse, 7083 Murieta Parkway. It’s sponsored by the Rancho Murieta Optimist Club.

