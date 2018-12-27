Holiday gate backups can be avoided

Did your Christmas guests have trouble getting through the gate? RanchoMurieta.com received an email from a former Murietan who says she spent 38 minutes in line at the North Gate. The Security Logs show two incidents of visitors getting unruly at the gate Christmas Day because they didn’t want to comply with gate-entry procedures. Here’s how we can all help this situation.

The former Murietan said her son still lives in Rancho Murieta, and he invited her for Christmas dinner. She continues, “We were surprised by the traffic backup at the North Gate. Traffic was stopped on the Jackson Highway near Lone Pine drive. We stopped at 3 p.m. and did not clear the gate until 3:38 p.m. It was a very unsafe situation and should be addressed by RMA, CSD. Have you received any complaints on this issue?”

Security Chief Jeff Werblun responded Thursday: “This is the only complaint I have heard of. Yes, it happens every major holiday. The gate can only handle so much traffic and only one car at a time.”

Since late 2017, Security has offered an online way to register your guests, saving you the time of a phone call to the gate. The online service is at GateAccess.net. Instructions for using gateaccess.net are here.

One last step: Make sure the guest knows your exact name or full address to share at the gate, which has to look up your account.

“If a visitor is appropriately registered by a resident, and the visitor has the complete address and/or full name of the resident, it takes less than 30 seconds to check in a visitor,” Werblun said. But most of the time, he said the guest hasn’t been listed at GateAccess.net or called in. Also, the guest can’t provide the full name and address of the Murietan.

“We use a computer database, and we need the full name or address to look up the resident’s account to find the registered guest on,” Werblun said. “The complete address is the best, especially for common last names. Do you know how many Joneses or Smiths there are in Rancho Murieta? And some live on the same street!”

Lacking this information, your guest could get turned away.

“The gate tries to contact the resident as a courtesy,” Werblun said, “but during busy times they don’t have the time to do this. They need to handle the other cars in line waiting. Once the guest is denied, we usually tell them to go across the street to the Plaza and call the resident to get on the account or get the proper information to get checked in. Then when the guest returns to the gate, we can process them and let them in.”

This problem exists mostly on the North, where there are more residents and more traffic.

Taking a moment to put guests in the system and make sure they have your exact address or full name will make it easier for them and for you. And, finally, there’s the gate.

“As a previous gate officer,” Werblun said, “I took many rude and nasty comments from visitors because they had to wait too long.”