Holiday lights, new directors at RMA, CSD

The Rancho Murieta Association and Community Services District boards will prepare for the year ahead at their meetings this week. On Tuesday, the RMA board will select officers and committee chairs at a 5 p.m. organizational meeting, and begin its regularly scheduled 6:30 p.m. meeting by announcing the winners of the annual Holiday Lights contest. The board meets at the RMA Building.

The CSD meets 5 p.m. Wednesday at the CSD Building. At that time, the board will welcome new directors Linda Butler, Randy Jenco and Tim Maybee, and honor departing directors Morrison Graf, Jerry Pasek and Mark Pecotich. The new board will select officers and committee members.

The meeting agendas are file attachments at the end of this story.