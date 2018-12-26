December 27, 2018 - 11:55am
The holiday season is feather weather
Another reason to slow down on Murieta Parkway. This is the egret who is adding to the holiday cheer at the Rancho Murieta Association Building, as photographed by Bill "Birdman" Gengler. Bill speculates the bird has been hanging around for weeks just to celebrate Christmas with residents, but we think the canny fowl was waiting for the right backdrop for its close-up. (Click for larger image)
-
Your comments
-
Long lines here to stay?
—Sue Kohlhardt
12/27/2018—6:11 pm
-
An answer to holiday backup
—Cindy Jones
12/27/2018—4:31 pm
-
Long waiting at the North Gate to enter RM
—Jacque Villa
12/27/2018—2:49 pm
-
Line of cars on the holiday
—Patti Sewall
12/27/2018—2:49 pm
-
I was in that line also..
—Myrna Solomon
12/27/2018—2:17 pm
-
Merry RM Christmas!!
—Bill Gengler
12/27/2018—11:55 am
-
Greenfield Loan
—Larry Shelton
12/27/2018—9:04 am
-
Email moving to the cloud
—Joanne Brandt
12/27/2018—8:42 am
