The holiday season is feather weather

Published December 26, 2018 - 5:02pm
Holidays
Nature and wildlife

Christmas bird

Another reason to slow down on Murieta Parkway. This is the egret who is adding to the holiday cheer at the Rancho Murieta Association Building, as photographed by Bill "Birdman" Gengler. Bill speculates the bird has been hanging around for weeks just to celebrate Christmas with residents, but we think the canny fowl was waiting for the right backdrop for its close-up. (Click for larger image)

December 27, 2018 - 11:55am
Merry RM Christmas!!

Is that creature Rudolph the White Nosed Rain Deer.  Beautiful creature isn't it?

William Gengler

 

