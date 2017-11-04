The holiday shopping season is under way

Forget impersonal internet shopping. A warm, holiday atmosphere prevailed inside the Murieta Village Clubhouse Saturday as shoppers braved the rain to visit the annual Village Craft Faire and Bake Sale. It was an opportunity to stroll among colorful tables of handcrafted items and talk with the local artisans who created them. The wide range of items included everything from quilts, cutting boards and hand-knit scarves to a portrait of Chuck, the cat who lived his nine lives as the Murieta Plaza mascot. (Click photo for larger image.)