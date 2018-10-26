Holy Father makes a stop at 19th Hole

→ Photo gallery from the party (13 photos)

Pope Richard Hottell took first place for the individual costume at Friday night's Halloween party at the Country Club. Hottell said he likes to do costuming with his kids and grandkids, though this was his first time as pope. Steve and Brenda Booth, below, made a prize-winning couple as the Wolf and Little Red Riding Hood. The winners, chosen by the crowd's applause, each got $50. (Click for larger images.)