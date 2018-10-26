Holy Father makes a stop at 19th Hole
Published October 26, 2018 - 11:31pm
| Filed under
→ Photo gallery from the party (13 photos)
Pope Richard Hottell took first place for the individual costume at Friday night's Halloween party at the Country Club. Hottell said he likes to do costuming with his kids and grandkids, though this was his first time as pope. Steve and Brenda Booth, below, made a prize-winning couple as the Wolf and Little Red Riding Hood. The winners, chosen by the crowd's applause, each got $50. (Click for larger images.)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Grandfather Clock10/27/2018 - 8:23 am
-
Found keys10/26/2018 - 1:36 pm
-
Everlast Punching Bag10/26/2018 - 11:36 am
-
Specialize Demo 9 Downhill Racing Bike $100010/26/2018 - 9:47 am
-
RED GOLF PILLOW10/25/2018 - 9:52 pm
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Law office of John Quiring
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- InterState Propane
- Murieta Health Club
- Barrett Services
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- PDF Realty
- Tree Tech
- Paradise Painting
- Designs in Dentistry
- Jenco, Pohll and Maybee for CSD
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Apex Pest Control
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- KK Collision Center
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Rancho Murieta Marketplace
- Green Water
- E and J Painting Professionals
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Squeaky Clean
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments