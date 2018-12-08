Video: Homes all dressed up for the holidays

Take seven homes dressed in their Christmas best and the scene was set for this year’s Rancho Murieta Women’s Club Holiday Home Tour. The festivities began Friday morning with breakfast at the Country Club, where the Murieta Voices serenaded club members and their guests with songs of the season. Then tour-goers fanned out across the community to see how club members transform their homes for the holidays with treasured collections and loads of imagination. Here are the homes that provided the wow factor for this year’s tour.

Joanne Lehman and Andy Graves, Terreno Drive

A sweater-wearing Dachshund and a jaunty hatted bear greet visitors, then it’s on to some serious holiday magic inside where there’s a Christmas village located next to the fireplace, and a Christmas tree with ornaments made by Joanne’s grandmother. The dining table is set for holiday dinner, with golden bells hanging from the chandelier.

Judith Embree, Lindero Lane

Visitors quickly learn that Judith is a talented quilter, seasoned traveler and art lover. There’s the Christmas tree decorated with ornaments that celebrate the places she’s seen, the beautiful red quilt on the wall, and the lively artwork that adds to the joy of the holiday decorations in every room, including the kitchen.

Marilyn and Phil Swimley, Reynosa Drive

Decorations highlight the home’s many architectural details, from the arched niches to the fireplace mantel, and they also tell a story. The Christmas tree is decorated with many sentimental ornaments, some made by the couple’s two daughters; the olive wood nativity scene was a wedding present, and the carved baseball players around the tree in Phil’s office pay homage to his 38-year career as a baseball coach at UC Davis. It makes for a tour de force of memories and warmth.

Laura and John Petersen, Abierto Drive

Climbing the festooned staircase provides a view of the towering Christmas tree surrounded by Santas, the sleek, modern bar with a collection of nutcrackers, and the fun of watching visitors’ jaws drop as they step through the front door into this Christmas wonderland. Upstairs, the holiday theme continued with “It’s A Wonderful Life” playing in the theater room.

Sherry Agrella, Callaway Drive

The holiday fun starts at the street, with large shiny balls replacing leaves on the landscape trees. Inside, Old World warmth and charm takes over, epitomized by a Saint Nicholas collection Sherry started 25 years ago. The many versions of the old man in the hooded robe hold small animals, tools, walking sticks and items from nature.

Sherry Henderson, Camino Del Lago

A home with classic European style that complements the Old Master and 19th century masterworks Sherry and her late husband, Donald, collected over the years. The towering Christmas tree is situated under the curving Honduras mahogany paneled staircase, and a huge Murano glass chandelier in the foyer lends holiday sparkle year-round.

Nicole Sullins, Cozumel Drive

The welcome mat is adorned with berries, pine cones and snowflakes, giving a hint of what’s to come. An elegant dining area has a black and white theme, with a sisal deer centerpiece and a chandelier with vintage crystals and snowflakes. The tree in the living room is decorated with ornaments that hold special meaning, while a tree with old-fashioned lights next to the canopy bed adds a warm glow in the bedroom.