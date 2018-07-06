Homes evacuated, 800 acres burn near Ione

Cal Fire shared this image of the blaze burning near Ione.

[Updated 9:10 a.m. Saturday] Firefighters worked through the night and made great progress in building containment lines in an Amador County grass fire that erupted Friday afternoon, Cal Fire reported early Saturday. Almost 800 acres have burned and mandatory evacuations were ordered after the fire erupted in mid-afternoon Friday near Irish Hill and Carbondale roads, north of Ione. The fire was reported as 50 percent contained early Saturday. Its forward spread was stopped late Friday, according to fire officials. Homes in the Willow Creek Ranch Estates were ordered evacuated, and an evacuation center was set up at Ione Junior High School. "Fire managers are evaluating the fire area for public safety to get people back into their homes as soon as possible," Cal Fire said Saturday. There are 15 engine companies, two bulldozers, four water tenders and a helicopter on the job, Cal Fire said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.