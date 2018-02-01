Honoring our community and her parents

A daughter offers this note about her parents and their longtime community, Rancho Murieta:

My parents, Ken and Barbara Quinn, have lived in Rancho Murieta for years. They have thoroughly enjoyed the active lifestyle and the camaraderie of the folks that live in RM. They have made lifelong friendships.

As they age – Dad is 90 years old and my mom is 88 – having neighbors who watch out for each other is vital. For us, as their children, we are grateful for this. We feel blessed to say that our parents will be married 69 years on April 17. They have made a special, lasting memory for all their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren on how to have a loving and committed marriage with the help of such a special neighborhood!

With sincere appreciation,

Karie Quinn Patching and family

Sacramento