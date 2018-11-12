Honoring those who stood for America

→ Photo gallery from the event (nine photos)

For the fourth year, Rancho Murieta honored its vets Monday morning with coffee and donuts at the Rancho Murieta Association Building. More than a hundred people came out. Kids outside greeted arriving vets with flags large and small, and teens handed out poppies and Veterans Day cards hand-made by kids. Except for the Coast Guard, every branch of service was represented in the crowd. There were no speeches, just a nice group rendition of "God Bless America." At 96, Art Murphy of Carmichael was the oldest vet. Murphy, an Army private who fought in the Battle of the Bulge in WWII, attended with his Murietan daughter, Marcia Quinn. The day was hosted by the Rancho Murieta Caregiver Support Group and sponsored by RanchoMurieta.com, individual donors and the efforts of groups from Rancho Murieta Community Church. (Click for larger images)