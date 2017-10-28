Horses, riders, spectators in Halloween mood

The Halloween Championship Show at Murieta Equestrian Center marked its 17th year this weekend, and the Saturday night costume contest for riders and their horses brought out the Halloween spirit in everyone as different age groups competed for the grand prize of $500. The first group, age 7 and under, set the pace with a princess on a unicorn/pony, a bumblebee boy atop a flower garden, and other exotic creations. A mermaid with a tail of glowing green lights took first place honors in the group. (Click photo for larger image.)